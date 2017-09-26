82°
Early morning fire destroys home on Fig Street

Tuesday, September 26 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled the blaze of a house fire early this morning.

The fire took place at 1263 Fig Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent homes. 

Authorities say the house was abandoned and no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

