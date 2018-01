Early morning fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Alvin Dark Avenue this morning.

A call for a fire at the Tiger Plaza Apartments came in shortly before 3 a.m.

Authorities say the fire was in one of the maintenance rooms of the complex. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.