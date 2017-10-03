71°
Early morning car chase ends at I-10W near College Dr

Tuesday, October 03 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An early morning chase between a suspect and Louisiana State Police caused traffic to back up near I-10W and College Drive Tuesday morning. 

According to LSP First Class Trooper Bryan Lee, the chase began on Highway 61 near Stumberg Lane. Authorities followed the suspect until they pulled over after the I-10/I-12 merge. 

The suspect is now in custody. 

The name of the suspect nor the reason for the chase have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

