69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Eagles' Wentz is out for the season with torn left ACL

3 hours 11 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, December 11 2017 Dec 11, 2017 December 11, 2017 11:26 AM December 11, 2017 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Keith Allison / CC BY-SA 2.0
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that star quarterback Carson Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss rest of the season and playoffs.
  
Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, had an MRI on Monday that confirmed the severity of the injury. Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter at Los Angeles. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles (11-2) to a win that secured the NFC East title and put them in first place in the conference with three games remaining.
  
The Eagles have overcome several key injuries and now have to move forward without their most indispensable player. Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters, return specialist/running back Darren Sproles, star linebacker Jordan Hicks and special-teams captain Chris Maragos already went down for the season.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days