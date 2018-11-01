Eager fans already setting up for LSU, Alabama game

BATON ROUGE - It's two whole days before the Tigers kickoff against the Tide, and the fans are already rolling in.

"I got here at 10 o'clock this morning to get in line because this lot is first come, first serve," Les Burl told WBRZ.

Burl says he always arrives early on campus to get a good spot, but says there are a lot more early birds for this game.

"It's going to be huge. It's going to be packed. This lot, the RV lot here, will be packed. It's pretty much sold out, so it's going to be a good time," he said.

And although two days in advance may seem a little excessive, LSU is asking all fans going to the game to arrive early-- 3:00 p.m. at the absolute latest.

"There's always going to be traffic as you get closer to game time," said David Taylor with game management. "For Georgia, right around the noon hour, which was two and a half hours before kickoff, was at its busiest."

As for Burl, he's got big plans to fill the next 48 hours.

"We eat, of course party, and have fun."