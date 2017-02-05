Dylan Moses named Parade Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Former University Laboratory football player Dylan Moses was named Parade Magazine's Player of the Year for 2017.

The now Alabama Crimon Tide student received his first college scholarship offer from former LSU head coach Les Miles all the way back in 2012, when he was entering into the 8th grade. Shortly after, Alabama's head coach Nick Saban also extended an offer, according to Parade.

He spent his senior year sharpening his skills at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and graduated early with straight A's, according to Parade.

Parade said in their latest edition that "This year's Parade All-America Player of the Year is a linebacker with fire in his belly and all the right moves."

Moses enrolled into school at the University of Alabama in January so he could get acclimated earlier, Parade said.

Full story HERE.