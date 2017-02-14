DWI task force cracking down on drunk drivers

BATON ROUGE – The DWI Task Force continues to crack down on drunk drivers, with 20 arrests made over the weekend.

The task force is federally funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and covers the costs of overtime pay for officers. The department says that the extra work is welcomed as the task force is needed in the community.

"We're saving lives that's why were out there, we're trying to change the behavior of drivers," Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.

"We want people to go home at night, we want people to be able to safely make it home to see their families," McKneely said.

Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Baton Rouge often frequent the DWI check points. They say that the task force is essential and without it, many DWI arrests would not occur.

McKneely said that the task force had a slow start during flood recovery, however they are back stronger than before.

"As of right now, we're back at it, we're hard pressed, and actively looking for those impaired drivers," he said.

DWI checkpoints will be conducted throughout the Mardi Gras holiday. The department stresses for individuals to have a safe designated driver or plan before drinking.