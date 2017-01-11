75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DWI checkpoint to be conducted on Jan. 12

BATON ROUGE – Multiple law enforcement agencies will conducting a DWI checkpoint on Jan. 12.

Officers will be screening drivers entering the checkpoint for signs of impairment and will also enforce any other visible violations.

The exact location of the checkpoint will not be released in advance, however the checkpoint will be conducted within Baton Rouge city limits. 

According to BRPD, the checkpoint will be on Thursday and continue into the early morning hours of Friday.

