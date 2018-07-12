DUTY CALLS: Croatian firefighters miss game-winning score in Word Cup semifinal to respond to emergency

ZAGREB - When you're a first responder, you can be called to an emergency at any time, even when your team's World Cup hopes are on the line.

The fire department in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, released a video showing the moment they were called to action, right before the match-winning penalty that sent Croatia to the World Cup semifinals against England.

The video shows the firefighters intently focused on the match right up until the second they hear a call come in over the radio. Within seconds, the only ones left inside the station are the crew members tasked with prepping the fire engine.

The crew would be happy to learn that Ivan Rakitic made the game-winning kick just seconds after the truck exited the building.