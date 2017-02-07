Dutchtown HS dismissed early due; St. Amant HS delays start

80°
February 07, 2017
By: Alicia Serrano

Dutchtown High School has dismissed students for the day following severe weather and a tornado touchdown in Donaldsonville on Tuesday.

Additionally, St. Amant High School has begun bus pickups in Geismar for the beginning of school as school officials delayed the start time in an effort to keep students and parent off of the roads during the severe weather. 

School officials say that all students and staff are safe and there is reported roof damage at the School Board Office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

