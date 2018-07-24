Dutchtown High unveils new school logo

ASCENSION PARISH - Dutchtown High School has a new school logo.

DTHS and Ascension Public Schools worked with Torch Creative to create a "professional logo" unique to the school, according to a release.

"We are very excited about the unveiling of our new school logo! The Dutchtown school community is full of pride, and this new logo will nobly represent 'Every Griffin'," said DTHS Principal Carli Francois.

The new logo and wordmark are trademark registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State Office and protected from unauthorized use.

According to the release, those wishing to use the logo must receive written permission from the school and district.