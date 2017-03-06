Dutchtown High's Saia to retire after 31 year coaching career

GEISMAR – After 15 years of manning the helm at Dutchtown High School, football head coach and athletic director Benny Saia will step down.

In a statement released Monday, the school said Saia’s resignation will be effective on March 31. He will continue to serve Ascension Parish Schools as a teacher.

After a 31 year coaching career, Saia said the decision was a very hard one.

“I feel extremely blessed and honored to have worked for Dutchtown for the last 15 years with great people and a great program,” Saia said. “I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world but I also believe this is an opportunity for someone else to bring new ideas to the Griffins program.”

Ascension Parish Schools reports that Saia has an overall record of 110-55 and four district championships in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

School officials say during Saia’s time at Dutchtown, 56 players went on to play in college and three are in the National Football League. Those professional players are New York Giants’ Landon Collins, San Francisco 49ers’ Eric Reid and Green Bay Packers’ Eddie Lacy.

School officials say Dutchtown will begin a search in the coming weeks for the next football coach and athletic director. The position will be posted at www.apsb.org/applynow