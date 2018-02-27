71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dutchtown High investigating school threat

10 hours 4 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2018 Feb 27, 2018 February 27, 2018 12:19 PM February 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ASCENSION PARISH- School administrators partnered with law enforcement Tuesday morning to investigate a reported threatening message.

According to the Ascension Parish School Board, parents received the following message from Dutchtown High's principal, Carli Francois:

The Dutchtown High School administration partnered with law enforcement to investigate a threatening message that was reported this morning. Please know, at no time did we feel the safety of our students and staff was compromised, but we take all threats very seriously. Because this involves a minor, we cannot release details regarding the investigation but please know the individual who made the threating message has been removed from campus and all is safe. 

I would like to thank all those who reported the potential threat and for the swift action of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in investigating and assuring the safety of our campus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days