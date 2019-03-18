Dutch police: Multiple injuries in shooting on tram

47°
Monday, March 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Bloomberg

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that "multiple" people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood.

Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work. Further details were not immediately available.

