Dutch leader calls tram shooting 'an attack'

Photo: Bloomberg

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that the Netherlands has been hit by an attack in Utrecht and that terrorism isn't excluded after one person was killed in a tram shooting along with an unknown number of wounded.

Rutte says that "our nation was hit by an attack in Utrecht. It is clear there were shots on tram passengers in Utrecht, that there are wounded," without specifying how many. He said that "a terror motive is not excluded."

Rutte said that throughout the nation, "there is a mix of disbelief and disgust." He said, "if it is terror attack then we have only one answer: our nation, democracy must be stronger that fanaticism and violence."

Dutch authorities have name a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting.