Dutch flag replaced with Turkey's at consulate

Photo: Mirror News

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - A man has climbed onto the roof of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul and replaced the Netherlands' flag with the Turkish one.



Television footage shows a man standing on the roof of the building shouting Allahu Akbar, Arabic for "God is great."



A small group of men holding Turkish flags are seen outside the consulate shouting "Damn Holland" and "Racist Holland."



The incident occurred Sunday morning amid escalating tensions between the two NATO allies after the Netherlands barred two Turkish ministers for campaigning for an upcoming referendum on Saturday.



Private Dogan news agency reports the consulate later took down Turkey's flag and put the Dutch flag back up.



The man is still unidentified.