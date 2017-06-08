83°
Durant, Warriors rally to beat Cavs 118-113

1 hour 27 minutes 20 seconds ago June 08, 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08 2017 June 08, 2017 12:49 PM in Sports
By: Associated Press

CLEVELAND - Kevin Durant made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 in the NBA Finals by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday night.

Durant scored 31 points and Klay Thompson had 30 for the Warriors, who improved to 15-0 in the postseason and are on the brink of the first undefeated finish in the NBA. Stephen Curry had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

LeBron James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers, and Kyrie Irving added 38 points. Blown out in the first two games, the Cavaliers were much better in Game 3, but just not good enough to beat a team that could go down as one of the best ever.

Game 4 is Cleveland Friday night.

