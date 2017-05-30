Duplex destroyed in fire on Skysail Avenue, arson suspected

GARDERE - Investigators suspect arson is the cause of a fire that destroyed a duplex apartment building in the Gardere area Tuesday.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 p.m.

Crews say there were no injuries, but the building appears to be a total loss. The fire department says arson is the suspected cause of the fire.

The sheriff's office says there isno connection between the fire and a shooting that occurred in the same area around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.