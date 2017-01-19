Dunans, Auburn hold off LSU for 78-74 victory

AUBURN, Ala. - T.J. Dunans scored 12 points, including a jump shot with 38 seconds left, and Auburn held off LSU 78-74 Wednesday night.



Auburn (12-6, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) lost most of a 15-point second-half lead before regrouping. Auburn, which had lost four of its last five games, had five players score in double digits.



Aaron Epps helped LSU (9-8, 1-5) close to within two points several times down the stretch but the visiting Tigers couldn't finish off the comeback.



Duop Reath grabbed an offensive rebound and dished it to Jalyn Patterson for a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left, cutting it to 73-71. Auburn hit two straight baskets - Dunans' jumper and Horace Spencer's breakaway dunk. Reath then drilled a 3 with 9 seconds left, but Ronnie Johnson sealed the win with a free throw.



Mustapha Heron also had 12 points for Auburn. Anfernee McLemore scored 11 and Spencer had 10 points and seven rebounds. Austin Wiley scored 10 points.