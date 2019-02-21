Dumping site cleaned up following On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - An illegal dumping ground has been cleaned up following Wednesday's 2 On Your Side story. The City-Parish and some volunteers reacted to our inquiries and our story.

Residents and professionals in the area are happy to see the property commonly used as a dumping ground cleaned up and clear of garbage.

"I didn't think it was going to happen that quick," Carla Richardson said.

WBRZ interviewed Richardson Wednesday after she posted photos online about the blight. She said then, the blight was a disservice to the young children who attend a learning center nearby. Richardson says about five DPW trucks rode down the street with claw trucks picking up the debris in the road and right-of-way.

DPW wasn't the only crew that got wind of Wednesday's report and the mess in the road. A couple of volunteers with TULIPA visited the site Thursday morning to move the debris DPW couldn't access to the side of the road. DPW cannot access private property, which is why the volunteers helped out.

Ed Green is one of the those volunteers who worked to pull about 50 tires, mattresses, and a dozen or so car bumpers to the curb.

"All of this stuff here was from some kind of repair shop business, wrecking house, and they just put all their pieces here," Green said.

He says it's no place for anyone to dump junk.

"Just don't put stuff in the middle of somebody else's yard and leave it for them to deal with, deal with it yourself," he said.

This area is also on the radar of Operation Fresh Start, the City-Parish's blight initiative program. DPW plans to collect the rest of the debris Friday.