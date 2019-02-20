Dumping ground visible from daycare center, employee requesting it be removed

BATON ROUGE - There are unofficial dumping grounds all around the capital city. But one, in particular, is attracting some attention from a nearby educator.

Carla Richardson posted some photos online of an area that disgusts her. The photos show dumped trash, tires, abandoned structures, and school buses. Richardson works at Baton Rouge Christian Academy, which is feet away from the dumped trash, and says the young pupils attending the child-care center shouldn't have to see that.

"We provide a pleasant atmosphere for our kids, a loving atmosphere, and for them to walk outside just feet away and to see [that] is a disservice to them," she said.

Two school buses are parked alongside the building surrounded by glass because all of the windows have been broken. The buses used to belong to East Baton Rouge Parish Public School system but were auctioned off after the 2016 flood.

The trash is near an old commercial property on the corner of Tecumseh Street and Monroe Avenue. The EBR Tax Assessors Office says the property has been adjudicated since 2017 and passed back and forth between tax sales since 2002.

Richardson says she's contacted the City-Parish about the dumped garbage in January. Similar calls requesting service have been made to the City-Parish since 2016.

The property in the 2300 block of Tecumseh Street was sent to the Parish Attorney's office for condemnation about a year ago but was removed at the council meeting.