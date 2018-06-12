'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider heading to jail after failing to pay alimony

Photo: Daily World News

LIVINGSTON PARISH - John Schneider will reportedly be put behind bars for three days for not paying spousal support.

According to a report from TMZ, the 'Dukes of Hazzard' star was sentenced Monday to three days in L.A. County jail for not making good on delinquent alimony he owed. Schneider was given a March deadline to pay up more than $150,000.

A judge ruled that Schneider had to transfer his property to his estranged wife and to resolve tax liens against the property. Schneider reportedly failed to do so.

Schneider owns a movie studio in Livingston Parish, which includes his home, office, cars, sound stages and more.

He could be in jail as soon as Tuesday.