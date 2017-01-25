Dudley DeBosier law firm offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors

BATON ROUGE – Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, a person injury law firm, is accepting applications for their College Scholarship Program.

The law firm is providing eight $1,000 scholarships and one $2,000 scholarship to eligible graduating students. The program is open to graduating high school seniors in Louisiana who are attending an institution of higher education within one year of graduation.

The law firm created the scholarship program to provide education opportunities to students in the community.

Students may apply by submitting an application and an essay or a Public Service Announcement video. The deadline to apply is Mar. 17, 2017. Applications forms are available at dudleydebosier.com, the front desk of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers office building at 1075 Government Street or by contacting Elizabeth Demopulos at edemopulos@dudleydebosier.com.

Chad Dudley, a partner of the law firm, said that the program is something the lawyers look forward to each year.

"We get to meet some really great students who have overcome adversity to pursue their dreams. We are proud to provide them with some support and encouragement to continue that pursuit," Dudley said.