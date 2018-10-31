68°
Duck boats ready in Boston for Red Sox victory parade

1 hour 47 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 10:17 PM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Boston Magazine

BOSTON (AP) - Baseball season is coming to a triumphant conclusion in Boston as the city hosts a parade that honors the Red Sox on their World Series championship.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday outside Fenway Park when players, coaches and team officials climb aboard amphibious duck boats. It will then wind its way through several major downtown streets that are expected to be lined by hundreds of thousands of fans.

Police say security will be tight with no public drinking allowed. Fans are also being asked not to bring in large items such as backpacks, coolers and strollers.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn their fourth World Series parade since 2004. The team had previously gone 86 years without a title.

