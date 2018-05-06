Drying conditions into tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: The cold front that brought scattered showers earlier in the day, broke through into the Gulf around noon. As we head into the evening, clouds will continue to break up as winds will be coming in from the northwest around 5 mph. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset, eventually reaching into the 60s as we approach midnight. Winds will calm overnight, and we could see some patchy fog develop as temperatures near the dewpoint around 4 AM with fog lingering until 9 AM. Things will fall close to 60° on Sunday morning, but will warm up to the mid-80s in the afternoon, which is near average for this time of year. Clouds will break up through the morning, leading to sunny skies through the afternoon and into the evening hours. The lack of cloud cover will help to cool us back down around 60° Sunday night into Monday morning.

Up Next: Skies will continue to clear through the weekend as high pressure sits in. Light northwesterly winds will keep temperatures near average through the weekend, but will begin to warm as we head into the workweek. Sunshine will be our close friend all week, as light southerly winds will keep piping warmer air from the Gulf and southern Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi.

THE EXPLANATION:

The frontal system bringing showers Saturday morning is now in the Gulf of Mexico and clouds are breaking. We are beginning to slowly experience clearing skies that will continue as we head into the workweek. Our extended weather is uneventful as the high pressure that sits in behind the front this weekend will be setting up camp in Southern Texas and into the Gulf. This will keep conditions sunny and temperatures consistent in the upper 80s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

