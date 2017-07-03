Dryer malfunction sparks house fire on Fuqua Street

BATON ROUGE - A house fire on Fuqua Street was caused by a malfunction in the clothes dryer inside the home, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire sparked just before 9:15 p.m. Monday night in the 2600 block of Fuqua Street. One person was inside the home when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes.

The fire was caused by a malfunction in the clothes dyer, and damage was contained to the rear of the home, according to BRFD.

The rest of the home received heavy smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was notified to assist the resident of the home.