Dry Start To The Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Storm will continue to break over the next several hours, eventually drying out around 8 PM. Partly cloudy skies will stay overhead, allowing for temperatures to slowly cool and stay in the low 70s overnight. Light winds out of the southwest between 5 and 10 mph will keep humidity elevated into the weekend. A chance of patchy fog to start the weekend off, but it will burn off by 9 AM as temperatures warm and clouds lift. Mostly sunny skies for your Saturday, as temperatures will reach a high of 93° through the afternoon. Conditions should stay dry through the afternoon, with light winds out of the south.

Up Next: The weekend may start off on a dry note, but the humidity will be apparent. This will eventually lead to some afternoon showers and storm on Sunday, which will be the case as we head into the workweek. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low 90s, which should end up breaking a streak of consecutive 90 degree days in May. The current streak is 12, but we should tie it on Tuesday. High temperatures should stay in the low 90s through the week, with lows in the low 70s.

THE EXPLANATION:

A disturbance ahead of a drooping cold front brought some isolated storms into Southern Louisiana and Mississippi Friday evening, but the front is going to have a tough time keeping together into the weekend. That will allow for us to be between low pressure systems to our northeast and northwest on Saturday, putting is in a localized high pressure. This will keep us dry to start the weekend, but we will still experience humidity and warm temperatures. This high pressure is not very strong, and will break down into Sunday, allowing for the afternoon showers and storms to ramp back up again. This will stay the course into the workweek, as the low pressure that was northwest of us gets closer, bringing its frontal system close. This front should stall just to our north and west, but will be efficient and increasing moisture in the atmosphere along the frontal boundary. This conveyor belt of moisture and warmth will help to keep the afternoon storms through the week, as well as the humidity, low, and high temperatures above average.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.