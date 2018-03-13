Drunken motorcyclist accused of trying to run over deputy in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF - A man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a sheriff's deputy after he was caught drunk driving over the weekend.

The encounter began when a Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputy spotted 27-year-old Mark Gautreaux turn onto a lift bridge off East 29th Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Gautreaux fell off his motorcycle and the deputy stopped to investigate.

As the officer walked up to Gautreaux, the fallen rider refused to listen to commands and hopped back on the bike. The sheriff's office says Gautreaux then hit the gas and drove forward with the deputy directly in his path.

The officer was able to dodge and pull Gautreaux off the bike. A struggle ensued, and the deputy was struck in the face by the rider's helmet, causing minor injuries.

Gautreaux was eventually taken into custody and submitted to a breathalyzer test. The test showed that he had a blood-alcohol level of .182g, more than double the legal limit. It was also discovered that Gautreaux had been charged with his second DWI just one month ago.

Gautreaux was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux and charged with DWI (3rd Offense), Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Peace Officer, Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, and Careless Operation. He was released after posting $75,100 bond.