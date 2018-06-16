Drunk man exposes himself at apartment complex pool, gets into brawl with deputy

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Friday has been accused of exposing himself to women at a pool, urinating in public, and fighting a sheriff's deputy.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call Friday evening at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway in reference to a disturbance. Deputies spoke with several victims at the pool, each of whom indicated that Michael Lovelady had been causing a scene.

Victims told authorities that Lovelady, a stranger, was drunk when he approached them at the pool and exposed his genitals. The victims said Lovelady became extremely irate, and began yelling racial slurs and obscenities, even threatening to punch one of the women.

Booking records say Lovelady then urinated in the parking lot.

Lovelady was arrested and brought to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where he was uncooperative with law enforcement. Officials say he managed to push a deputy to the ground and began fighting him.

Lovelady has been charged with obscenity, disturbing the peace, urinating in public, simple assault, and battery of a police officer.