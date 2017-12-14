Drunk driver with previous DWIs crashes vehicle, sends victim to hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Thursday after he was involved in a drunk-driving crash that sent another driver to the hospital.

According to BRPD, officers responded to the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive due to a crash that left one person hurt. Police say the other driver involved in the crash, 38-year-old Marcus Walker, had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath when they arrived on the scene.

Walker was subjected to a field sobriety test, on which he performed poorly. A breathalyzer test then showed that Walker had a blood-alcohol level of 0.165, more than double the legal limit.

After he was arrested, officers learned that Walker had at least two prior DWI convictions on his record from 2014 and 2017.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of driving while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring, speeding and driving with a suspended license.