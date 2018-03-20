62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted

1 hour 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, March 20 2018 Mar 20, 2018 March 20, 2018 1:56 PM March 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

LONDON (AP) - Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it's a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.

The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event. He said the honor "means a lot".

It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards. The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997. "I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we've ended up in the palace and it's now Sir Paul and Sir Richard," said Starr.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days