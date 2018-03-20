62°
Latest Weather Blog
Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted
LONDON (AP) - Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it's a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.
The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event. He said the honor "means a lot".
It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards. The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997. "I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we've ended up in the palace and it's now Sir Paul and Sir Richard," said Starr.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Gorilla caught on camera taking a stroll
-
Area mayors set to denounce plans for zoo move
-
Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus...
-
Livingston Fire Dept.'s struggle with lack of funding continues
-
Crawfish could be in short supply for businesses relying on Atchafalaya Basin