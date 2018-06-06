Drugs, starving dogs found during search of store

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing animal cruelty and drug charges after police searched his store.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a store on Seneca Street in reference to an ongoing criminal investigating. At the scene, authorities found Jimmie Morris.

According to the arrest report, Morris said the store belonged to him. A K-9 was called to search the building. The dog alerted the officer to a table where they found a small rock of suspected crack cocaine.

During the search, officers also found four dogs chained up outside. The arrest reports states that the dogs were suffering from severe starvation and lacked any shelter.

The animals were taken away by animal control.