82°
Latest Weather Blog
Drugs, guns seized after trio found smoking marijuana in back of pick-up truck
ST. TAMMANY - Deputies arrested three people after they were found smoking marijuana in the bed of a truck Wednesday night.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was patrolling a neighborhood on Harrison Avenue when he observed a subject peek his head up from the bed of a parked pick-up truck.
As the deputy approached the truck, he saw two males and woman in the bed of the truck, smoking marijuana.
A search of the truck revealed two guns, more marijuana, LSD, Ecstasy, Xanax, Adderall, drug paraphernalia including two electronic scales, and a small amount of cash.
Sylvanus Ellis III, Hailey Viergee, and Peyton Lewis were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on multiple drug possession and gun charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed Friday in deputy-involved shooting, LSP investigating
-
Train vs. tanker truck, crash reported in White Castle
-
Edwards discusses efforts to help ex-inmates with Trump, other state officials
-
Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot in stomach, leg
-
Androgynous statue weighing 400 pounds stolen from park bench downtown