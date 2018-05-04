81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drug epidemic ensnares 25-year-old pill for nerve pain

2 hours 18 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 May 04, 2018 10:21 AM May 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Bay News 9

WASHINGTON (AP) - State and federal health officials are grappling with a new drug of abuse.

It's a 25-year-old generic pill long seen as a low risk way to treat seizures, nerve pain and other ailments. The drug called gabapentin (GA-ba-PEN-tin) has grown into one of the most prescribed medications in the U.S.

Researchers attribute the trend to recent restrictions on opioid painkillers, which are also driving changes in the drugs that Americans abuse The Food and Drug Administration is now studying patterns of prescribing and illicit use of gabapentin and will soon share its findings.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days