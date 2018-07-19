90°
Drug dealer from Louisiana on Texas death row loses appeal

Thursday, July 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo:Florida Department of Correction

HOUSTON (AP) - A former drug dealer from Louisiana on Texas death row for the abduction, rape and slaying of a 17-year-old girl during an apparent botched drug deal 20 years ago in Houston has lost a federal court appeal, moving him a step closer to execution.
 
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected arguments 43-year-old Charles Mamou Jr. had deficient legal help at his 1999 trial for the death of Mary Carmouche.
 
Evidence showed Carmouche was with a group meeting Mamou near the Astrodome on Dec. 6, 1998, when a gun battle erupted. Three were shot, one fatally.  Carmouche was abducted and killed later.
 
Mamou also was accused of a 1998 murder in Lafayette, Louisiana, but the charge was dismissed. A witness also linked him to another 1998 Houston killing.

