Drone captures 'cat and mouse' game with Siberian Tigers

54 minutes 55 seconds ago February 23, 2017 Feb 23, 2017 Thursday, February 23 2017 February 23, 2017 2:55 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

HEILONGJIAN PROVINCE – Some cameramen in China found out what happens when you mix Siberian tigers with drones.

Video footage published by China’s Central Television shows some “rather chubby tigers” chasing a drone around their habitat in China’s Heilongjiang Province.

It was all fun and games until a two or three-year-old tiger swiped the camera from the sky. Then the group tore the metallic bird to pieces.

Staff used a well-protected vehicle to pick up what was left.

Read the full report from CCTV by clicking here.

