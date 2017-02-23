80°
Latest Weather Blog
Drone captures 'cat and mouse' game with Siberian Tigers
HEILONGJIAN PROVINCE – Some cameramen in China found out what happens when you mix Siberian tigers with drones.
Video footage published by China’s Central Television shows some “rather chubby tigers” chasing a drone around their habitat in China’s Heilongjiang Province.
It was all fun and games until a two or three-year-old tiger swiped the camera from the sky. Then the group tore the metallic bird to pieces.
Staff used a well-protected vehicle to pick up what was left.