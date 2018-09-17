88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driving lesson ends with car landing in a swimming pool

1 hour 13 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 September 17, 2018 9:38 AM September 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTOP

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) - A driving lesson went off the deep end in Maryland when authorities say the car jumped a curb, crashed through a fence and landed in a swimming pool.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tells The Washington Post the driver and passenger were uninjured Saturday, albeit soaking wet. He says the occupants were a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s, but it's unclear who was behind the wheel when the drive turned into a dive. He says one was teaching the other to drive that afternoon.

The car landed in the North Creek Community Center Pool, which was closed for the season. Piringer says the man and woman were standing poolside, having extricated themselves, by the time rescuers arrived. Further details weren't immediately released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days