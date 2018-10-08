81°
Driving instructor allegedly drove drunk while teaching students

Monday, October 08 2018
Source: ABC News
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: WABC

RIDGE, NY - Police have arrested a New York driving instructor after his students suspected him of driving drunk during a lesson.

Russell Cohen, an instructor for the Suffolk Auto Driving School, was arrested after the students managed to get him to pull over at a McDonald's around 11 a.m. Sunday, the Suffolk County Police Department told ABC News.

Cohen left the students at the McDonald's after they refused to get back in the car and allegedly crashed into the rear end of another car less than an hour later.

No one was seriously hurt.

Cohen, 58, was later arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

