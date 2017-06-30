Driving drunk is not just an issue on the road

BATON ROUGE - Driving drunk is not just an issue on the road.



The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents will look for impaired boat operators as part of Operation Dry Water from Friday through Sunday.



Officials say alcohol can impair a boater's judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. Lt. Col. Sammy Martin, in a news release, said he's asking people to treat a boat the same way they would a vehicle.



Louisiana had 24 boating fatalities in 2016, with alcohol playing a role in three of them or 12.5 percent. Nationwide, 2016 statistics show 15 percent of all boat fatalities listed alcohol as a contributing factor.



Impaired boaters caught this weekend in Louisiana can expect severe penalties, including fines, jail and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.