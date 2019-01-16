Drivers to see overnight lane closures on I-10 starting Thursday

EAST BATON ROUGE - Starting this week drivers can expect single lane closures on I-10 from Highland Road to LA 73.

The closures will begin Thursday night and will run through January 23, according to a news release from On the Greaux. The closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Manchac.

Closure times are as follows:

January 17 9:00 p.m.– January 18 5:00 a.m. (eastbound)

January 18 11:00 p.m.– January 19 9:00 a.m. (eastbound)

January 19 7:00 p.m.– January 20 9:00 a.m. (eastbound)

January 20 7:00 p.m.– January 21 5:00 a.m. (eastbound)

January 21 8:00 p.m.– January 22 5:00 a.m. (eastbound)

January 22 8:00 p.m.– January 23 5:00 a.m. (eastbound)