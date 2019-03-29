Drivers to see more lane closures on I-10 in Ascension Parish starting Sunday

ASCENSION PARISH - More single lane closures will take place on I-10 East from Highland Road to Highway 73 starting Sunday night.

The closure will run through April 4, according to DOTD. There will be one lane per direction closed at a time.

Closure times are as follows:

Sunday, March 31, 2019: 7:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 – EB

Monday, April 1, 2019: 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 – EB

Tuesday, April 2, 2019: 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 – EB

Wednesday, April 3, 2019: 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 - EB

Officials say, the closures are necessary for paving operations.