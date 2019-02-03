Drivers to experience intermittent lane closures on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Siegen Lane will have intermittent lane closures in both directions from Airline Highway to Highland Road starting Friday night.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night until February 4th. Traffic will be maintained throughout the closures and a minimum of one lane will remain open in both directions.

The transportation department said the closures are necessary for curb and concrete pavement patching operations. DOTD also said, the closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.