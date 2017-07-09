Drivers frustrated by weekend roadwork on I-10

SORRENTO - For the third time this year, traffic is shut down in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Sorrento.

The roadway has been closed for the weekend while workers complete repairs, and drivers are not happy about the latest closure.

"I think it's a major inconvenience that they've got the whole bridge shut down like today, on a Saturday, during the day," Ronald Evans said.

A section of an overpass bridge which was damaged is now being replaced. While this operation is underway, drivers are being rerouted off the interstate and onto Highway 61.

"I'm on my way to New Orleans to a Roger Waters concert. Detours a detour you got to fix stuff... So it's going to take me about 20 extra minutes, but it is what it is," Miles Dixon said.

The diversion is sending thousands of cars straight through Saint James Parish, on their way to New Orleans.

Drivers will have to continue diverting off the interstate until repairs conclude early Monday morning, when the lanes and ramp are expected to reopen at 5 a.m.