Drivers experienced setbacks due to Audubon Bridge closure

ST. FRANCISVILLE – The John James Audubon Bridge closed on Friday due to the severe weather in the area and reopened Saturday afternoon. However, while the bridge was closed, drivers experienced some setbacks.

Barricades blocked the intersection of Highway 61 and LA-10 leading to the bridge between St. Francisville and New Roads. The closure was because of ice on the bridge.

"It's sad," driver Connie Daigle said. "Because people have to go all the way back through Baton Rouge, Port Allen to get to New Roads."

The closure was also a headache for commercial drivers who were not allowed to use alternative routes.

Commercial driver Chris Rosario was heading to Texas from Alabama and for insurance reasons had to cross the Audubon Bridge.

"I think it's a disaster, because I'm pulling an over-sized load and I'm preeminent through this way. I can't go another way, so now I'm going to have to shut down," Rosario said.

Rosario was forced to park his rig at the barricades and wait until the road reopened around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

However, officials said that the closure was all in the name of safety.

"The incline of the bridge is much too hazardous with ice on it to allow traffic to get on it. It has to be closed down," Brian Spillman, of Parish Homeland Security, said.

The bridge was the only one in the area that was shut down due to the cold weather.