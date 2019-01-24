Driver who killed Councilman Buddy Amoroso jailed after latest sentencing

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - The man charged in the crash that killed East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso is back in jail.

Nicholas Alexander was back in court for sentencing in the June 2018 crash. Alexander, previously sentenced to 90 days for charges related to Amoroso's death, was handed another 90-day sentence Thursday for the injuries suffered by Amoroso's friend, Thomas Clement.

However, much of his sentence has been deferred or credited for time served. In total, Alexander will be jailed for 17 days after his sentencing.

Clement was cycling with Amoroso at the time of the crash and was sent to the hospital after Alexander's truck struck both of the cyclists.