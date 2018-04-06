Driver veers into oncoming traffic, causes major crash on I-110 Thursday

56°
BATON ROUGE – Police say a driver heading in the wrong direction caused a serious crash on I-110 South at Hwy. 19 late Thursday.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as BRPD investigated the crash. Baton Rouge Police say the driver of one of the vehicles veered into oncoming traffic from the northbound lanes, causing the collision.

Police could not say what caused the driver to cross over into the southbound lanes.

Authorities say two people were taken from the scene, one person is in critical condition.

The roadway has since reopened.

