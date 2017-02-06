69°
Driver trapped for hours after crashing into River Road levee

February 06, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say a driver was trapped for hours overnight after crashing their vehicle into a levee on River Road.

According to Baton Rouge Police, preliminary information indicates that the driver was speeding down Brightside Drive and crossed over River Road. The car then proceeded across the levee and came to rest in some trees late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The vehicle and the trapped driver was discovered hours later by drivers on River Road.

Crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue the trapped driver. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

 

