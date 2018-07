Driver to appear on hate crime charges in Virginia attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A man accused of being inspired by racial hatred to drive a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally is due to appear on hate crime charges.

An initial appearance and arraignment are scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court for 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio. Last week's indictment charges Fields with 30 federal crimes in the Aug. 12 attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens more.

He also is charged under Virginia law with murder and other crimes. The "Unite the Right" rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to show opposition to plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.