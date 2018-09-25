Driver sentenced to 16 years for 2017 fatal shooting

Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A woman who admitted she was the getaway driver in a Louisiana shooting that left one victim dead has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Nola.com|The Times-Picayune reports that 21-year-old Raekeda Wright was sentenced Monday. She had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August for her role in the May 2017 shooting in New Orleans that killed Ferniqua "Muffin" Johnson.

Wright had faced a second-degree murder charge carrying a life sentence. She pleaded to the lesser crime and agreed to testify against her co-defendant, Tyrone Duckett, at his trial earlier this month. Wright and Duckett were seen on surveillance video arriving in a car and leaving the shooting scene.

Duckett was convicted of second-degree murder on Sept. 12. Duckett is set to be sentenced Oct. 24.