Driver pleads guilty in 2015 fatal hit-and-run crash

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man who was arrested following a fatal hit-and-run pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide.

On March 8, 2015, troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA 3125 and LA 3213 in St. James Parish. Authorities say Corey Newton was driving southbound on LA 3125 when he ignored a red light and proceeded through the intersection.

That's when Newton hit a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Brittany Harris. After the crash, Harris' car came to a stop after it hit a utility pole.

Witnesses at the scene saw Newton immediately walk away following the crash. A short time later he was located and brought back to the scene. State police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Newton.

Authorities say Newton agreed to submit to a series of field sobriety tests and performed poorly. He was originally charged with negligent homicide, DWI, reckless operation, and hit-and-run driving.

Newton will be sentenced on June 10. He faces up to 30 years in state prison.

A photo of Newton wasn't provided.